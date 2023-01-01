Technology built for mass participation endurance events
We help event organizers attract, convert and retain their customers through one seamless, user-centric experience.
Let’s Do This is trusted by leading event organizers
Your events. Our technology.
The tools you need to create an amazing participant experience, from the moment they hit your website.
Event Registration
Provide an amazing experience by leveraging our consumer focused reg. product, proven to outperform industry standards.
CRM Tooling
Engage with participants from one platform thanks to our email suite, designed to drive loyalty and increase registrations.
Data & Insights
We don't just give you data. We give you actionable insights and guidance, so you can take control and grow your sales.
Social
Turn your participants into influencers with purpose-built group reg, invites, referrals, and an app designed to attract Gen-Z.
Add-ons
Make add-ons a powerful source of extra revenue for your business using our inbuilt tools and an integration with Shopify.
Charities
Delight your partners with fundraising management access, plus powerful integrations and in-flow prompts for participants.
What makes us different?
Helping you create an amazing experience for participants, from event discovery to finish line feeling - and beyond.
Easy to use, powerful registration platform
Tools that help you create a seamless participant experience
Customizable to meet your unique event needs
Segmentation and insight to help you reach diverse audiences at the right times
Memberships technology for the future
Inspire your community with an experience that boosts engagement and interaction
Use exclusive member-only benefits, discounts and access to build loyalty
Retain your audience with relevant and recurring touchpoints
Relentless focus on the participant
Inclusive and accessible UX design
Continuously improving software thanks to robust A/B testing
Built to keep participants coming to your events again and again
Reliable Technology. World class team. Partnered with you.
Data Science & Analytics
Product Design & Development
Partner Success & Customer Service
Delivering growth at every stage of the cycle
We exist to inspire participants to find, buy and manage tickets for moments that make them feel alive. Here’s how we can help you.
Attract new participants to your events when people are considering what’s next
Marketplace SEO • Marketplace listing • Referrals • Discount windows
Increase your conversion with best-in-class registration technology
Flow optimization • LDT-funded referrals • Upsell tactics • Add-ons • Large Group Registrations
Bay to Breakers saw a 48% uplift in their performance after partnering with us.
Our organizer and consumer apps take management and engagement to new heights
Instant race photos • In-app reg • QR code check-in • Dynamic bib assignment • FOMO messaging
Send personalized comms to bring your participants back time after time
Drag & drop email tool • Organizer branding • Audience segments
“LDT have unrivalled data and insights on how participants search for, engage with and ultimately sign up for events...”
General Manager at
Motiv Sports
“A great company to book running events with. A really easy website to use with amazing customer support when you need it”
Get started with Let's Do This
Start attracting, converting and
retaining more participants today.